Life in Harrison::1

SMALL TOWN

‘It’ll always be home’

A look at life in Harrison.

By OLIVIA WIESELER

Star-Herald

At the intersection of Nebraska Highway 29 and US Highway 20 lies the small town of Harrison, population 297, and home to one the largest school districts by square mile, but one of the smallest by enrollment.

The Sioux County School District covers about 2,000 square miles, but only has an enrollment of about 27 students in the high school. Many students live spread out on their respective ranches, some driving as far as 30 miles to get to school every day.

For them, that’s just life.

With everyone so spread out, the rural town remains pretty quiet most days, except when there is an extracurricular high school event, which becomes the social event of the week for the entire town and surrounding areas.

“Activities, games, is a community event. Our concessions is the main meal for the night,” principal Barry Swisher said. “It’s kind of just the hangout place.”