Life in Harrison::1

SMALL TOWN
‘It’ll always be home’
A look at life in Harrison.
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
At the intersection of Nebraska Highway 29 and US Highway 20 lies the small town of Harrison, population 297, and home to one the largest school districts by square mile, but one of the smallest by enrollment.
The Sioux County School District covers about 2,000 square miles, but only has an enrollment of about 27 students in the high school. Many students live spread out on their respective ranches, some driving as far as 30 miles to get to school every day.
For them, that’s just life.
With everyone so spread out, the rural town remains pretty quiet most days, except when there is an extracurricular high school event, which becomes the social event of the week for the entire town and surrounding areas.
“Activities, games, is a community event. Our concessions is the main meal for the night,” principal Barry Swisher said. “It’s kind of just the hangout place.”
Senior Kodie Rempp said, “It may be small, but it definitely doesn’t feel like that, because, you do have so many people looking out for you. In other places, it might just be you have this one little group, you know. And with the small schools, the whole school is your little group. You can tell it still feels like you have people who are supportive of you.”
That community support is vital to the high schoolers, who keep themselves busy with every extracurricular the school has to offer. Rempp is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, FFA, One Act, speech and National Honor Society.
Senior Karlee Juhnke does all the same except speech. With only five total seniors in the class, everyone has to be involved to keep the programs afloat. Besides, what else is there to do?
“There’s really nothing else to do other than our school activities,” Juhnke said.
The two seniors said that even though they would like to someday see more than just the same never-ending, rolling hills that characterize the countryside, they wouldn’t have asked for it any other way.
“It’d be nice to experience something bigger, but it’ll always be home,” Juhnke said.
Attending Sioux County High School gives them the opportunity to build an individual relationship with every single student, teacher and staff member in the school, including their principal, with whom they are comfortable enough to jokingly elbow as they walk the halls.
“You just get to watch kids grow up from preschool all the way through 12th grade,” Swisher said. “You’re always around them and it’s a really tight community. … It’s a great place for kids to grow up.”
Swisher, who also serves as the girls basketball head coach, athletic director, football coach and SC Club sponsor, has been at Sioux County High School for 16 years, originally hailing all the way from urban life in Indiana. But after experiencing life in Harrison, he’s never considered leaving.
“Don’t want to go back to the city now,” he said.
To many people, small towns like Harrison might seem barely more than a ghost town, but for those who grew up and spend their time there, it’s so much more.
“It’s just a hidden gen in the northwest corner,” Swisher said.
“Everybody treats you like family, no matter who you are,” Rempp said. “It’s a good place to be able to come back to. You know you’re always going to be able to come back, no matter how long you are away.”