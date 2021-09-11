LIFESTYLES - Kimball Golf Course::1

Fast greens sets Kimball golf course apart
By JEFF VAN PATTEN
Star-Herald
Immaculate Greens. That’s what Four Winds Golf Course pro Chad Wise said sets the Kimball course apart from others in the area.
“We have some of the best greens out here,” he said. “When I came here to interview for the job, I walked out to the practice green that actually was really good. I was like, ‘Are all nine holes like this? He was like, ‘No we have 18.’”
Wise said the secret to the greens is treating them well. They bring them along slowly right before the golf season starts.
“We don’t automatically cut them really short where they get beat up, we kind of build up to that,” he said “I would say the end of May all the way until September, our greens are immaculate. We start gradually lowering the blades, and that makes a difference between our course and others. (Course superintendent Jeremy Williams) really cares about this place. He wants healthy greens, great greens in the summer.”
Wise said the love the staff has for the course is obvious which makes a difference in getting golfers to play the course.
“We want to take care of it. We baby it as you can tell. We just he work our butts off and it shows,” he said. “Everybody loves the course. I very rarely hear complaints.”
The inclusivity also helps bring in golfers, Wise said.
“We basically we accept any level golfer. We can see anywhere from beginners to experts. They love our course. We try to be lenient as far as the time (a golfer takes to play the course). We don’t want to take too long, but we are (more lenient), so (golfers) can come out and have fun and not be pushed. A lot of people prefer our course over others (because of that),” he said.
The course originally was a nine-hole course built in the 1950s. An additional nine holes were added in the 1990s, Wise said. The additional holes were mixed among the original nine to create the 18-hole course. Three new part three practice holes were also added.
The course is one of three outside of Scottsbluff and Gering that has an 18-hole course.
“Having an 18 hole golf course in this area right here is unique,” Wise said.
The course has some great holes including Hole No. 2 that has a steep drop off. The course is also unique in other ways, including a tree nursery on its grounds. Wise said.
“What’s unique about this facility, besides their greens, is there was one tree in this whole facility. They planted all these trees (since the course first opened). We now have over 5,000 trees,” he said.
In addition to the 18-hole course, the facility also has a driving range and putting green.
Green fees for the course are $20 for nine holes, and $30 for 18. Cart rentals are available for $9.50 per rider for nine holes, and $13.50 per rider for 18.
The course also offers a Junior Golf Program that has a junior practice and playing area, and also offers golf instruction for youth ages 4 to 18.
To book a tee time or for more information, call 308-235-4241 or visit kimballne.org/four-winds-golf-course.