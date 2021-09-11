LIFESTYLES - Kimball Golf Course::1

The inclusivity also helps bring in golfers, Wise said.

“We basically we accept any level golfer. We can see anywhere from beginners to experts. They love our course. We try to be lenient as far as the time (a golfer takes to play the course). We don’t want to take too long, but we are (more lenient), so (golfers) can come out and have fun and not be pushed. A lot of people prefer our course over others (because of that),” he said.

The course originally was a nine-hole course built in the 1950s. An additional nine holes were added in the 1990s, Wise said. The additional holes were mixed among the original nine to create the 18-hole course. Three new part three practice holes were also added.

The course is one of three outside of Scottsbluff and Gering that has an 18-hole course.

“Having an 18 hole golf course in this area right here is unique,” Wise said.

The course has some great holes including Hole No. 2 that has a steep drop off. The course is also unique in other ways, including a tree nursery on its grounds. Wise said.