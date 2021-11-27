LIFESTYLES - VIDEO Restaurant Report 16th Empire

It’s a combination of local involvement and quality food which keeps people coming back, Paez said. “I have guaranteed the best chef in town, from Denver. He’s taken the job of molding my son...and (they) work amazing wonders back there.” The restaurant serves a variety of items, from soups and pastas to sandwiches and seafood. Each item is made to order.

There are different specials on different days, such as discounted monte cristo sandwiches on Tuesdays, chicken wings on Wednesdays and pad thai on Thursdays. What Paez is especially proud of is the restaurant’s steaks.

“Nobody serves the quality of meat like we serve here. We serve angus prime beef, 100%...that’s all we serve,” he said. One of the restaurant’s specials is ribeye steak sandwiches for Mondays. Paez said that was the best time for families to dine in, since with every adult who orders on Mondays, a child can eat free.

“There’s not too many places in town where you can get a meal we provide on Mondays...you get our Nebraska beef ribeye steak sandwich, side of fries for $10. You get two adults who come in...and a kid with each of you, that’s a family of four for $20 you can feed.” On Mondays, the restaurant also offers two-for-one margaritas.