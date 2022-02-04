Lincoln Trip 2022::1

Leadership classes visit Lincoln
By CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Star-Herald
The Leadership Scotts Bluff class traveled to Lincoln earlier this week, their first such trip since 2020.
“The whole purpose of the trip is for them to see that our governor and our state senators are accessible,” said Karen Anderson, executive director of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce. “... A politician puts his or her pants on one leg and a time. They’re no different than you or I. Each of us could be a senator, you just never know it.”
This year, she and 20 members of Leadership Scotts Bluff Class XXXII made the seven-hour journey to Lincoln. They were accompanied by Deb Cottier of the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation and 10 members of Leadership Chadron. the two groups have traveled together every other year for the last 10 years.
The Scotts Bluff group has also teamed up with classes from Sidney, Ogallala and Alliance in the past. Having two groups travel together helps them grow closer and learn new things.
“It really exposes them to what’s going on in their community,” Anderson said. “And the thing I love is that you’re kind of in your own bubble and you might not cross paths with a lot of people. Well now you’re in a class with 25 people, then you end up going to a bus for 14 hours. You get to know the people...you learn what everyone else’s talent is, and you probably never would have met them otherwise.”
Leadership has branches nationwide. The group’s goal is to raise individuals of all ages to their fullest potential and create leaders of the future. Anderson has visited state capitals more than two dozen times with Leadership groups. She said her favorite part is seeing someone experience the legislative process for the very first time.
Last year, there was no trip; there was no Leadership Scotts Bluff class. It was cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic, but now it’s back at full strength.
The trip kicked off on Tuesday, Feb. 1, with the Scotts Bluff and Chadron groups convening in Bridgeport at 7:15 a.m. After a few sightseeing stops to eat and stretch their legs, they arrived in Lincoln at 4 p.m. and met with Governor Pete Ricketts for a tour of the Governor’s Residence. Ricketts spent an hour showing the group around and answering questions.
The next day, they viewed a legislative session with State Senator John Stinner from District 48. “Stinner is just beaming because he doesn’t have people who come down very often, so he loves it when we come down,” Anderson said. “(And) we’re exposing 31 people, the majority of whom have never been there before, to see the process.”
Afterwards, the group met with the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, John Selmer.
“They have the opportunity in a fairly small setting to ask the Director of Transportation anything they want of him,” Deb Cottier of the Chadron group said. Such unprecedented opportunities, she noted, make the Lincoln trips the highlight of every year. Many questions asked of Selmer regarded the Heartland Expressway, which helped sponsor the trip.
The Chadron and Scotts Bluff classes then lunched with their state representatives: Stinner and Sen. Tom Brewer of District 43.
“It’s really kind of fun to listen to them present and they’ll play off of one another because Stinner has expertise in appropriations, and Brewer more so with governance...I think it’s an eye opener for young leaders,” Anderson said. Several Leadership alumni have gone on to have storied political careers, including the current mayor of Gering and some former Scottsbluff mayors.
The final event that Wednesday was a tour of the Nebraska Capitol Building. The group was supposed to tour the Nebraska Supreme Court as well, but the court was in session. With that, two days of touring the state’s political powerhouses came to a close.
”People tend to not like politics,” Anderson said, “but you have to pay attention to what’s going on.”