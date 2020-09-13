ELECTION 2020
Mailer from third-party nonprofit causing voter confusion
Officials: Form is legitimate way to request absentee ballot.
By DANIELLE PROKOP
Star-Herald
County and state election officials center said an absentee ballot request letter sent by the Center for Voter Information out of Springfield, Missouri, while a legitimate means of requesting a ballot is causing confusion with voters and tying up election officials fielding calls.
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said nonprofit is well within its rights.
“It’s not illegal, we can’t stop them from doing it,” he said. The nonprofit sent 250,000 voter-registration applications and 228,000 ballot applications to registered voters in Nebraska, according to a statement from President and CEO Tom Lopach Center for Voter Information.
Evnen said their move is redundant as the state of Nebraska announced in mid-August that every registered voter in Nebraska will receive an early ballot request application in the mail in September. The mailer is not the only absentee ballot request sent by third-party entities, some of which are connected to political action groups.
“When it comes to third-party requests like this, just don’t use them,” Evnen said.
The issue was brought up Tuesday at the Board of County Commissioners meeting. Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides showed a trifold letter from the Center for Voter Information and the Voter Participation Center, and a postcard mailer from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office saying she was fielding calls because voters were receiving both.
Commissioners wrongly called the action voter fraud at the meeting.
She said the absentee ballot request form was a legitimate form, the same as the one on both the County’s Election Office website and the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website. “This did not come from my office or get sent out on my behalf,” she told commissioners. People could return the form to her office as part of the proper procedure.
“I don’t feel like it’s fraud, it’s adding confusion where there doesn’t need to be any,” Sides told the Star-Herald.
The Center for Voter Information and Voter Participation Center, according to websites and tax filings, are both Washington D.C.-based nonprofits, nonpartisan agencies working to help eligible citizens register and vote in elections.
Lopach said in a statement that the nonprofit obtains addresses via the state’s public list of registered voters.
“(The Center for Voter Information) primarily sends mailings to “people of color, young people and unmarried women, many of whom have historically been under-represented in our democracy,” Lopach said.
Hazen Stone, a retired rancher in his 70s living in Scottsbluff with his wife Vicki doesn’t exactly meet that criteria. And while the Stones said they were expecting a postcard from the state to request absentee ballots – like the primary – he said they were puzzled to get something from Missouri in the mail last Friday.
“I don’t understand why they waste their time to send us anything,” Hazen Stone said. “Why are they sending these out when they know we are supposed to be getting one from our own County Clerk?”
He said their confusion only increased with a call to the Scotts Bluff County Clerk’s Office. Vicki said she called to try and understand if the form was legitimate and why she wasn’t given one. She said a woman in the county clerk’s office told them the form would not be accepted.
“Well if you sent that it, we’d just throw it away’ that they would not accept it,” she said. “They said ‘you just need to throw it away.’”
Sides, disputes the Stone’s version, saying the office has processed at least 40 of the forms sent by the Center for Voter Information requesting ballots this week.
“If you send in that form, you will be entered and you will receive a ballot”
She said it could have been a misunderstanding, as they have told voters who’ve received the Secretary of State mailer and the Center for Voter Information to only submit one of them.
“There is no way someone said ‘if that form came to my office that I would not accept it’ for a voter to receive their ballot,” she said.
Sides said this is her first election, and doesn’t know if the nonprofit sent out absentee ballot requests previously.
The Center for Voter Information said that 9,500 registered voters in Nebraska returned their nonprofit-issued ballot applications to state election officials, saying they track that through a bar-code on the exterior of the envelope when it passes through the United States Postal Service.
“CVI never opens any voter mail and has no access to the personal information inside the envelope,” Lopach said.
Evnen confirmed the Center for Voter Information provided a sample of the letter to his office in late August.
“Our office has quit reviewing their submissions because corrections provided to them in the past have been ignored,” he said.
He cited a incorrect address on a Douglas County form as an example.
Valerie Stoj, public relations coordinator for Douglas County Election Commission, told the Star-Herald that issue came up in October 2019, when the commission’s office relocated.
“I don’t know if they sent materials to print already, but they sent materials to our old office after we told them we moved and provided our new address,” Stoj said.
The Stone’s said the mailer, while maybe sent with good intentions, provided nothing for them in Nebraska except a headache.
“It is confusing, to get that from Missouri, and then what, you get one the next day from Scotts Bluff County?” Vicki Stone asked, holding the papers aloft.
“They certainly used a lot of trees to do this.”
danielle.prokop@starherald.com
