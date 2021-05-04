Mallard Fillmore for 05-05
- Updated
Last month, the Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights recommended all Nebraska schools phase out Native American-themed mascots. For schools like Minatare, that could be costly.
SCOTTSBLUFF — North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) General Manager announced several staffing changes that will take effect on April 30.
- Updated
After three long years of development, expansion and hard work, Goshen Main Street has received National Main Street certification.
- Updated
Area authorities assisted in the arrest of a Wyoming man sought on federal charges on Wednesday.
- Updated
The Legacy of the Plains Museum offers several educational programs to area school districts as well as various family-oriented events during …
Gering has a new hardware business after years of behind-the-scenes work by Ben and Kerri Dishman and Andy Doll. Ace Hardware opened its doors…
Infrastructure is in my DNA. My father was Jerry Strobel, a civil engineer who spent his entire career with the Nebraska Department of Transpo…
- Updated
Scotts Bluff County commissioners could decide in the coming weeks how the county would like to proceed on radio and communications center imp…
- Updated
SCOTTSBLUFF - Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors would like to invite the community to join us for the 75th Anniversary Celebra…