Farmers in Scotts Bluff County will rest easier next year. Assessed valuations for agricultural land will remain at 2020 values for the 2021-2…
A delayed annual audit and failure to adopt an annual resolution approving transfers of excess funds to the general fund were issues noted by the state auditor's office in an examination of the City of Gering's financial records.
SCOTTSLBUFF — The Greener Gardens Greenhouse, a project of the North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) is hosting Greener Gardens Greenh…
The Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority Board reported at its monthly meeting on May 19 that the airport should be on track to meet it…
Scottsbluff and the surrounding lands in the county have been home to Japanese American families for more than 100 years. Japanese men arrived…
According to data collected by Gering Communities for Kids, the city of Gering is currently home to 557 children under the age of six with all…
Two area swimming pools have delayed their opening dates.
Five men with Japanese heritage were imprisoned by the federal government during WWII. They went on to serve in the U.S. military.
KIMBALL — In its ongoing support of rural communities, the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with the Housing Assistance Council…
SCOTTSBLUFF — The North Platte NRD is committed to helping constituents have the most updated information on drought conditions in the area. T…