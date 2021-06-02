Mallard Fillmore for 06-03
Farmers in Scotts Bluff County will rest easier next year. Assessed valuations for agricultural land will remain at 2020 values for the 2021-2…
The Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority Board reported at its monthly meeting on May 19 that the airport should be on track to meet it…
A delayed annual audit and failure to adopt an annual resolution approving transfers of excess funds to the general fund were issues noted by the state auditor's office in an examination of the City of Gering's financial records.
Two area swimming pools have delayed their opening dates.
SCOTTSLBUFF — The Greener Gardens Greenhouse, a project of the North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) is hosting Greener Gardens Greenh…
During WWII, the country needed sugar. The local Japanese Americans as well as Mexican migrant laborers that came to the valley by way of Texas provided the key labor to grow sugar beets in the region during this time period.
Five men with Japanese heritage were imprisoned by the federal government during WWII. They went on to serve in the U.S. military.
A longtime friendship will bring the American Rhythm Folk Ensemble of Utah to the small town of Bayard on Wednesday, June 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF — The North Platte NRD is committed to helping constituents have the most updated information on drought conditions in the area. T…
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Greener Gardens Greenhouse, a project of the North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD), will be conducting tours of thei…