Chadron authorities recover man's body in city dams
Chadron authorities recover man’s body in city dams

Divers with the Scottsbluff Fire Department recovered the body of Carl Kutschara, 58, who had been a resident of both Hay Springs and Chadron and been reported missing, at about 2 p.m. at the Chadron City Dams, south of Chadron.

Local church hosting art sale
Local church hosting art sale

SCOTTSBLUFF — The First Presbyterian Church will host a two-day “How Great Thou Art” Art Sale at the West Nebraska Arts Center in support of l…