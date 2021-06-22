Mark Anderson column 6/20

And for some reason, this same caveman gene prevents us from smelling the dirty diaper or noticing that the kids haven’t bathed in days. And while it may not really be appropriate to burp at the dinner table, somehow that caveman gene sneaks out in laughter when little Billy lets one go so loud that the windows rattle.

Granted, women have taken us quite far, and if it wasn’t for their influence we certainly wouldn’t be the great nation we are. They clearly have taught us the nature of forgiveness, of hope, of kindness and of turning the other cheek. While I’m not going to go as far as agreeing that each football team should have a chance to win the Super Bowl, women have taught us that sometimes in the relentless pursuit of winning we end up losing more than we gain.

So in honor of women and all their efforts to improve us year round, we thank you today by giving you the day off. For just one day, enjoy a day of rest from the home improvement committee.

For just one day let the dishes sit in the sink just a little bit longer and come and watch TV with us. Or for just one day, let’s not worry if the kids are up just a little past their bedtime, or if little Billy doesn’t finish every vegetable on his plate.