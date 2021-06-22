Mark Anderson column 6/20

KEEPIN’ LOVE ALIVE
Women, Take the Day Off
By MARK ANDERSON
Mental health therapist
Happy Father’s Day to all the men out there. As a father myself, what a wonderful job it is to hold. I’m saddened by the stories of old when fathers weren’t even allowed in the delivery room and raising kids was seen as the women’s job. How much better it is now that the women are sharing the kids with us!
To honor women for their kindness I believe they should take the day off this Fathers Day. Year round they toil and work so hard that it seems only appropriate to let them rest one day a year and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Many a man may be disgusted at my proposal; after all, this is our day of rest! Women just had Mother’s Day, and we should give them another day of rest?! Surely the men, who work tirelessly day after day, deserve a break, too. However, if women will take the proposed day of rest, men will enjoy the break, too.
Let me explain.
John Gray, author of the popular book Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus, explains that women often form a home improvement committee once they are married. In this committee women dedicate themselves to making continual improvements no matter how good the current situation is.
Such improvements may range from making the house just a bit cleaner, painting just one more room (again!), or suggesting just a bit more good manners at the dinner table. Because women care, they want to help make things better.
The classic musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers emphasizes the point well. Seven brothers lived alone in the back woods until the oldest, Adam, married Millie, who then moved in with the group of brothers.
The musical takes a humorous ride as Millie rises to the challenge of taking seven back-woodsmen, who are true to form with poor manners, a messy house, and poor hygiene, and gently turns them into true gentlemen. While it surely wasn’t an easy journey for Millie, the other six brothers were able to use their new-found qualities to impress the towns-women, and all are happily married in the end.
While the musical is set back in the 1800’s, certainly women are still in the business of improving us men over two centuries later. And while research shows that men who accept such influence from their wives have happier marriages, accepting such continual self-improvement is not an easy task for most men.
Women must remember that we started as cavemen, and while we have come quite far, there are still some cavemen genes in us. Genes that for some reason don’t notice that the house is apparently a mess, or that the same cup has been sitting on the end table all week.
And for some reason, this same caveman gene prevents us from smelling the dirty diaper or noticing that the kids haven’t bathed in days. And while it may not really be appropriate to burp at the dinner table, somehow that caveman gene sneaks out in laughter when little Billy lets one go so loud that the windows rattle.
Granted, women have taken us quite far, and if it wasn’t for their influence we certainly wouldn’t be the great nation we are. They clearly have taught us the nature of forgiveness, of hope, of kindness and of turning the other cheek. While I’m not going to go as far as agreeing that each football team should have a chance to win the Super Bowl, women have taught us that sometimes in the relentless pursuit of winning we end up losing more than we gain.
So in honor of women and all their efforts to improve us year round, we thank you today by giving you the day off. For just one day, enjoy a day of rest from the home improvement committee.
For just one day let the dishes sit in the sink just a little bit longer and come and watch TV with us. Or for just one day, let’s not worry if the kids are up just a little past their bedtime, or if little Billy doesn’t finish every vegetable on his plate.
And for just one day, if we get the family lost and drive aimlessly around for hours, instead of suggesting we stop and ask for directions, simply thank us for taking you on the scenic route. After all, you wouldn’t have been able to see all that extra stuff had we driven you directly to the destination!
Thanks women for working so hard year around and for taking us men so far. Enjoy your day of rest, grab the ice cream carton, a couple of spoons, and let’s watch some TV. No need for napkins, I’ve got on a long sleeved shirt.
