Weather Alert

...INCREASING SMOKE ACROSS THE REGION... SMOKE FROM CALIFORNIA AND COLORADO WILDFIRES HAS SPREAD ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY AS SEEN FROM SATELLITE IMAGERY. SMOKY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND AS UPPER LEVEL WINDS CONTINUE TO TRANSPORT SMOKE INTO THE REGION. SMOKY CONDITIONS WILL BE POSSIBLE AT TIMES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.