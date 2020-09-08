Mark column 090320::2

Column by Mark McCarthy
Giving you the whole shebang
A discussion with a friend the other day turned to a question about where a specific phrase came from, which led to curiosity about where a lot of phrases we use without thinking originated.
With that, let’s bite the bullet and git-r-done.
In times when doctors were short on anesthesia or time, primarily during battle, surgeons would have a patient bite down on a bullet to help distract them from the pain of whatever procedure was being performed. I’ve had enough surgeries and enough injuries in my day that I feel like I’ve got a pretty decent level of pain tolerance, but biting a bullet to get through an amputation requires a far greater level of toughness than I have.
Have you ever been mad as a hatter? Not likely.
In 17th century France, hat makers used mercury to treat the felt in their hats. The resulting irritability and tremors from the inevitable mercury poisoning made the hatter appear to be “mad.”
Bury the hatchet comes from early Puritan conflicts with Native Americans. When negotiating peace, the Native Americans would literally bury their hatchets, knives, clubs and tomahawks to make them inaccessible.
When we ignore facts or reality in a situation, it is said that we “turn a blind eye.” This one goes back to British Admiral Horatio Nelson, who, you guessed it, had a blind eye.
On one occasion in 1801, British forces were signaling for Nelson to stop attacking a fleet of Danish ships. Nelson, obviously not one to follow all the rules, held his telescope up to his blind eye and told his crew he couldn’t see the signal. Nelson continued the attack, and secured victory.
Nelson was obviously not caught red handed in his efforts to circumvent the orders.
An old English law required punishment for anyone who butchered an animal that was not his own. The catch? The perpetrator had to be caught with the animal’s blood still on his hands. Red handed.
When you’re antisocial to someone, it’s said you’re giving them the cold shoulder. The original cold shoulder was just that.
As a host felt it was time for visitors to leave, the guest was served a cold piece of meat from the shoulder of mutton, pork or beef. That was the polite way to ask your guest to leave, Today? “The tribe has spoken. It’s time for you to go.”
The phrase “crocodile tears” is often used to refer to a false or superficial show of sadness. The phrase come from a medieval belief that crocodiles shed tears of sadness while they killed and consumed their prey. While proven inaccurate - crocodiles appear to actually be quite happy to devour their victims - the phrase did find its way into the works of Shakespeare among others.
By and large, the phrases we use have some sort of background in history or logic. Take “by and large” for example.
Back as far as the 16th century, sailors used “large” to describe a ship that was sailing with the wind. On the opposite end, “by” described a ship sailing into the wind. “By and large” became an expression to indicate a ship was traveling the seas wherever the wind took it. Today, it commonly means something to the effect of “for the most part” or “all things considered.”
That’s the whole shebang on the history of phrases. Wait. One more.
An early use of the term “shebang” came from the Civil War era to refer to a hut, shed or cluster of bushes where you were staying. Some officers wrote home about running the entire encampment or the “whole shebang.”
Ok, now that’s the whole nine yards. Just had to leave you with one more to look up for yourself.
