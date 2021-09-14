Mark tribute

Torrington Police pay tribute to fallen officer

By DENISE HEILBRUN-ELLIS

For the Star-Herald

The Torrington City Council heard a tribute for Lt. Harley Lorenze Mark, by Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson on the anniversary of his death on Tuesday, Sept. 7 during the council’s regular meeting.

Mark was a TPD Officer who was killed in the line of duty when his patrol car was struck by another patrol car from a different law enforcement agency during a pursuit of a prison escapee on Sept. 6, 1993. The suspect Mark was pursuing was later apprehended in Nebraska.

The entire Mark family was present at the council meeting as Johnson talked about Mark’s service to his community and the appreciation Goshen County holds for him. His wife, Joanne and daughters, Tammy Cearns, Wendy Martinez and Dawn Mark were all presented flowers from officers that attended the meeting.

Also in his name, the city holds an annual Harley Mark Memorial D.A.R.E. Golf Tournament which was held Saturday, Aug. 7. The funds raised help support the local DARE program.