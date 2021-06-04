Matthew Hanson for 06-05

In Nebraska, we spend roughly $459 million on early care and education, most of it money from parents who often strain to pay for childcare. But we need $911 million to fully fund a quality early childhood system.

Put simply, we were half-funding early childhood in Nebraska long before COVID-19 struck.

“If we’re going to get money to stabilize early care and education, we need to recognize that the system we have wasn’t stable before COVID,” says Huddleston-Casas, the associate director of workforce planning and development for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.

Huddleston-Casas’ work proposes a phased solution to this gap, including higher federal and state contributions and an injection of business and philanthropic money.

All this work in Nebraska provides a model to other states, something that can be replicated across the U.S. as we try to move from a frustrating present for American childcare into a better future.