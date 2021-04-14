Measuring success at life

So how do we know that we are doing life right? How do we motivate ourselves to do better, when we don’t necessarily have anything telling us if we, in fact, do need to improve? What’s the importance of improving anyway?

After some brief research, self-improvement — in any aspect of life — is what often makes life worth living. When you don’t have drive to move forward, to move towards a goal of some kind, then life becomes rather pointless. You get stuck in a rut and the wheels just keep turning without going anywhere.

I think that’s why I’ve clung onto a philosophy a professor introduced to me early in my college career: the only way to grow is to get out of your comfort zone.

Since I don’t get a score for my performance in life, I just know that to improve myself, I have to do things that might be a bit more challenging for me. Not only does that improve my ability to do life in general, but it gives me reason to keep moving forward through life.