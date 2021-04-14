Measuring success at life
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Gering Courier Editor
It’s that time of year for many students across the state of Nebraska to take their spring tests to measure growth in their education over the past year, and it got me thinking, how do we measure growth and success after we leave the academic sphere that had measured our success for so long?
I’m not talking about the growth of a business’s sales, an increase in the number of vaccines administered in the Panhandle or readership improvement of the Courier. I mean, how do we individually examine our own growth and success?
I know when I was in school, I loved seeing those MAPS scores pop up at the end of the test, and watching my numbers go up. I loved getting A’s on all my papers, projects and tests. I loved seeing a tangible number that confirmed I was doing a good job.
Turns out you don’t get a whole lot of tangible validation like that when you’re older. And boy, was that a wakeup call for me.
I don’t get a grade on every article that I write. I don’t get a score to compare my interviewing skills from my first interview to my most recent one. And I definitely don’t have anyone reminding me to improve my cooking abilities at home.
So how do we know that we are doing life right? How do we motivate ourselves to do better, when we don’t necessarily have anything telling us if we, in fact, do need to improve? What’s the importance of improving anyway?
After some brief research, self-improvement — in any aspect of life — is what often makes life worth living. When you don’t have drive to move forward, to move towards a goal of some kind, then life becomes rather pointless. You get stuck in a rut and the wheels just keep turning without going anywhere.
I think that’s why I’ve clung onto a philosophy a professor introduced to me early in my college career: the only way to grow is to get out of your comfort zone.
Since I don’t get a score for my performance in life, I just know that to improve myself, I have to do things that might be a bit more challenging for me. Not only does that improve my ability to do life in general, but it gives me reason to keep moving forward through life.
In an era of mental health awareness, I think this philosophy could play a large role in improving mental health for a lot of people. It’s why goal-setting is a go-to tactic for many psychologists and therapists. It’s why life coaches, teachers, and mentors are always providing new challenges for their students or mentees to reach. The whole idea of a challenge is doing something that is difficult, and anything outside of your comfort zone is difficult.
I’m not suggesting that everyone should now go face their biggest fears head on or anything like that, but I urge you to consider taking at least baby steps toward a new goal. Even just a tiny step outside your comfort zone will make all the difference. As soon as that gets comfortable, take one more step.
It’s this philosophy that’s landed me in the position I’m in today. I went out of my comfort zone to come to western Nebraska, seven hours away from home. I went out of my comfort zone taking on the role as Gering Courier editor. I go out of my comfort zone every day by talking to and meeting new people. And I wouldn’t change a thing.
I know that I’m growing in my success at life not because of the number of people I met or the number of articles I write or the amount of dollars I saved on my last trip to the grocery store. I know I’m successful because I am stepping out of my comfort zone every day. And I hope you do too.