Memorial Day 2021

MEMORIAL DAY
Honoring the fallen
American Legion members host Memorial Day services.
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
The melodic tone of “Taps” pierced the calm air at Westlawn Cemetery on the morning of May 31. The traditional bugle signal sounded following the 21-gun salute by the American Legion Post 36 Honor Guard during the annual Memorial Day service.
Hosted by Post 36 and led by newly inducted commander Kent Holmes, who became post commander in September, the Memorial Day service drew dozens of people to the Westlawn Cemetery, as did services at local cemeteries across the Panhandle.
Westlawn’s service opened with the singing of the Star Spangled Banner followed by a prayer from local pastor and American Legionnaire Jim Smith who asked God to remind the United States and its citizens of the true reason for Memorial Day.
“May we never fail to remember the awesome cost of the freedom that we enjoy,” he said.
Following the prayer, a message from Veteran State Service Officer Levi Bennett had been planned. Bennett unfortunately fell ill, and couldn’t make the ceremony. So instead, Holmes read a few letters written by students from Gering Public Schools to soldiers and veterans, provided by US Navy retired Commander Lance Wise.
“Dear solider, thank you for serving in Vietnam for us,” one letter said. “A lot went down over there. … Hopefully coming home wasn’t too much of a problem. We know how a lot of people reacted when the soldiers came back from the war. The students here at Gering High School know that you did it for us anyway.”
Holmes, who got a little emotional reading the letters, said the letters were meaningful, because it showed the students’ understanding of the sacrifices of those who served in the military.
“It goes to show that our youngsters, the younger generations, they are very well aware of what our service people have done,” he told the Star-Herald.
The ceremony concluded with the reading of the vets who’ve died since last year’s ceremony, the placing of a flowered wreath, the 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Holmes said the ceremony was a bit emotional for him because it hits so close to home. He said he’s lost friends, and he wants to make sure Memorial Day continues as a tradition to honor them and the life they gave to their country.
“(It’s) to remember those who have fallen and gave their ultimate price,” he said. “We need to remember them and celebrate them.
“This day cannot ever be forgotten. It’s those service members — they earned this date for their respect and their memory. Do not forget them.”