Memorial Day 2021

“Dear solider, thank you for serving in Vietnam for us,” one letter said. “A lot went down over there. … Hopefully coming home wasn’t too much of a problem. We know how a lot of people reacted when the soldiers came back from the war. The students here at Gering High School know that you did it for us anyway.”

Holmes, who got a little emotional reading the letters, said the letters were meaningful, because it showed the students’ understanding of the sacrifices of those who served in the military.

“It goes to show that our youngsters, the younger generations, they are very well aware of what our service people have done,” he told the Star-Herald.

The ceremony concluded with the reading of the vets who’ve died since last year’s ceremony, the placing of a flowered wreath, the 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Holmes said the ceremony was a bit emotional for him because it hits so close to home. He said he’s lost friends, and he wants to make sure Memorial Day continues as a tradition to honor them and the life they gave to their country.

“(It’s) to remember those who have fallen and gave their ultimate price,” he said. “We need to remember them and celebrate them.