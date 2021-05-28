Memorial Day schedule

MEMORIAL DAY
Ceremonies will commemorate military personnel
By MAUNETTE LOEKS
Star-Herald
Preparations for Memorial Day ceremonies this year included marking the graves of three World War I veterans, Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm told the Star-Herald.
The graves of Marshall Cushing, who died on Oct. 24, 1933; George, H. McAlister, who died on Feb. 4, 1935; and Paul Dewey, who died Dec. 5, 1935, now bear markers after several decades. Brehm said that in the 1930s there was a period of time when graves went unmarked for some reason, which is why he speculates that the men’s gravesites didn’t have any markers until today.
The absence of markers had been discovered as the result of a University of Nebraska project to find gravesites of Civil War veterans and the gravesite of a veteran, Phineas Guernsey, who died Jan. 17, 2935, had been found to be without a marker. Last year, Brehm set to work on marking Guernsey’s gravesite.
Brehm said that Fairview Cemetery caretaker Vince Kelley did further research and found the three other sites that were unmarked. This Memorial Day those sites now have new white stones, belying a war veteran.
“I found it hard to believe that graves went unmarked that long,” he said. “Better late than never.”
On Saturday, volunteers at local cemeteries will be decorating the gravesites with flags. Volunteers are welcome to assist at Fairview Cemetery at 9 a.m. and at Westlawn Cemetery in Gering, also starting at 8 a.m. Volunteers will also be on hand at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Volunteers will also be needed Tuesday to help pick up flags after the holiday.
Area Memorial Day commemoration schedules, as provided to the Star-Herald, are as follows:
Sunday
— Creighton Valley Cemetery, 2:30 p.m., east of Gering on Highway 92, County Road U & 27th and 1/2 mile south
Monday
— Fairview Cemetery, 9 a.m.
— Chappell Cemetery, Chappell, 9 a.m.
— Westlawn Cemetery, Gering, 10 a.m.
— Dalton Cemetery, 10 a.m., Sen. Steve Erdman speaking
— Kimball Cemetery, Kimball, 10 a.m.
— East Lawn Cemetery, Minatare, 10:30 a.m.
— Peasant Hill Cemetery, Banner County; 10:30 a.m., Flowers for veterans’ graves, 11 a.m. program
— Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Scottsbluff, 11 a.m.,