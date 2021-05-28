Memorial Day schedule

MEMORIAL DAY

Ceremonies will commemorate military personnel

By MAUNETTE LOEKS

Star-Herald

Preparations for Memorial Day ceremonies this year included marking the graves of three World War I veterans, Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm told the Star-Herald.

The graves of Marshall Cushing, who died on Oct. 24, 1933; George, H. McAlister, who died on Feb. 4, 1935; and Paul Dewey, who died Dec. 5, 1935, now bear markers after several decades. Brehm said that in the 1930s there was a period of time when graves went unmarked for some reason, which is why he speculates that the men’s gravesites didn’t have any markers until today.

The absence of markers had been discovered as the result of a University of Nebraska project to find gravesites of Civil War veterans and the gravesite of a veteran, Phineas Guernsey, who died Jan. 17, 2935, had been found to be without a marker. Last year, Brehm set to work on marking Guernsey’s gravesite.

Brehm said that Fairview Cemetery caretaker Vince Kelley did further research and found the three other sites that were unmarked. This Memorial Day those sites now have new white stones, belying a war veteran.