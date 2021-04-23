‘Mortal Kombat’ comes to SkyView Drive-In

SCOTTSBLUFF — The rated-R film “Mortal Kombat” will take the Midwest SkyView Drive-In screen this weekend.

In this film, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Young down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Young goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Young was born with.

Soon, Young finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, he trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

The gates will open 45 minutes prior to each screening.

Tickets will have new movie pricing at $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 per person for non-members. There is no car load pricing.