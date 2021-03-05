Midwest Theater Meeting

ENTERTAINMENT

Midwest Theater invites community to annual meeting

SCOTTSBLUFF — Friends of the Midwest Theater have been operating the Midwest Theater for 20+ years. The theater’s recent history and its future will be discussed at the FMT annual meeting on Wednesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway. Masks will be required for all in attendance.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes encourages theater members, volunteers, patrons and interested community members to attend the meeting and learn about the theater’s activities. Complimentary popcorn will be available for attendees to snack on.

“The Midwest Theater is a community theater and the way we served the community in 2020 changed. Come and hear what we did,” Estes said. “We want to keep our operations open and transparent, and we invite input from members of our community. We are seeking community feedback as we look to fully reopen the Midwest Theater later in 2021 for movies & events. I invite the community to take our re-opening survey by visiting our website at MidwestTheater.com.”

Everyone is invited to attend and be a part of the Midwest Theater family.