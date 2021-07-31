Mike Johnson profile::1

Ballooning over Pikes Peak

Six years ago, Johnson had a unique opportunity to fly a hot air balloon over Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, Colorado. At that time, only two balloons had flown over the mountain in the 1970s.

After planning the flight for over a year and obtaining clearance from the airport and the military facility, they gave the pilots a two-week window to fly. The wind speed had to be strong enough to carry the balloon over the mountain, but not so strong that it would create rotors that would pull the balloon back into the mountain.

A caravan of around 100 vehicles followed the pilots the morning of the flight. The pilots were on oxygen prior to ascension and began following the slope of the mountain toward the peak. Pilots have to use oxygen once they reach 14,500 feet.

“I don’t like heights — I never have and when I started thinking about going to 18,000 feet in a hot air balloon, it was a little concerning,” he said. “Once we got to altitude, you could actually see the curvature of the earth and it was a magnificent flight.”