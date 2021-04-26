Minatare Mascot

EDUCATION
Phasing out Native mascots
Minatare schools replace mascot slowly, await legislative decision
By LAUREN BRANT
Star-Herald
Native American mascots have been a part of school districts’ history across the country for decades, but should such imagery be changed? A state civil rights board believes so. Last month, Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights recommended all Nebraska schools phase out Native American mascots on the basis of removing harmful and racist stereotypes. If the Nebraska Legislature proceeds with legislation, school districts like Minatare Public Schools would need to phase out those mascots, which school officials say will be costly.
The Nebraska Advisory Committee’s 22-page report states such mascots perpetuate underlying stereotypes. While some representatives of schools and communities indicate the mascots honor Native American history, the committee’s report said the “images and icons used in school mascots and logos are often sacred, deeply meaningful religious or cultural symbols that are misrepresented by the teams that use them.”
The potential financial impact on districts to change the imagery, including on athletic uniforms, on gymnasium floors and school correspondence “cannot be used to justify continued racism,” Chairman Larry Wright of the Ponco Tribe said within the report.
The committee called on Nebraska leaders to end the use of such mascots at non-Native schools. They also called on the Nebraska State Activities Association, covering high school athletics, to phase out Native mascots within three years and ban schools that don’t from state tournament play.
Jay Bellar, the NSAA’s executive director, said his organization does not have the authority to mandate phasing out of such mascots and doing so could cost a school hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Minatare Public Schools Superintendent Tim Cody brought the topic before the school board recently. Cody said the district is moving internally to transition away from using Indians as the mascot.
“Our uniforms no longer have the word Indians on them,” he said. “We’re replacing it with a different style just in preparation of it.”
While the district is taking steps to phase out Indians, Cody said they are not removing the Indian mascot completely until, if and when, legislation requires districts to do so. If the district had to rebrand itself through an unfunded mandate, one of the more costly aspects would be refinishing the district’s gym floor.
“Our gym floor has the Minatare Indian mascot,” he said. “That’s going to cost us quite a bit to get that taken care of. Our gym floor to redo it would cost us about $60,000.”
Cody said the gym floor is on its last leg, which would require it to be sanded down and restored, making the project expensive.
That potential cost to the district is why Cody said the district is not taking steps to officially change the mascot.
The district has also updated letterhead imagery to the letter M, instead of using the Indian war bonnet used in the past. They will also continue to redesign athletic uniforms with the letter M, sticking with the district’s rotating sports uniform schedule.
“Gradually, internally, we’re going to work away from the imagery that some people have problems with,” he said. “We’re not going to officially change the mascot until we’re mandated to do that.”
Betty Kenyon, a Minatare alumnus and co-author of “Minatare Memories: A Historical Account of the Tabor-Minatare Community of Western Nebraska,” said she would be disappointed if the school had to change the mascot.
“We were Indians in the 1940s, so why shouldn’t we be Indians in 2020?” she said. “I would be disappointed, but I realize there is a lot of pressure right now.”
Kenyon shared how the mascot serves as a way to honor the history of the Minatree Indians who lived in the area.
“It’s my personal opinion that it no way dehumanizes the Native Americans,” she said. “We’re not making fun of them.”
Minatare is one of at least 22 Nebraska high schools with a Native American mascot: 11 warriors, seven Indians, one Chief, one Brave and two Chieftains, according to NSAA. Only four schools are located on Indian reservations.
While the conversation continues about the effects Native American school mascots have on perpetuating underlying stereotypes about that race, their future remains uncertain as districts await action by state lawmakers.