Minatare Mascot

Cody said the gym floor is on its last leg, which would require it to be sanded down and restored, making the project expensive.

That potential cost to the district is why Cody said the district is not taking steps to officially change the mascot.

The district has also updated letterhead imagery to the letter M, instead of using the Indian war bonnet used in the past. They will also continue to redesign athletic uniforms with the letter M, sticking with the district’s rotating sports uniform schedule.

“Gradually, internally, we’re going to work away from the imagery that some people have problems with,” he said. “We’re not going to officially change the mascot until we’re mandated to do that.”

Betty Kenyon, a Minatare alumnus and co-author of “Minatare Memories: A Historical Account of the Tabor-Minatare Community of Western Nebraska,” said she would be disappointed if the school had to change the mascot.

“We were Indians in the 1940s, so why shouldn’t we be Indians in 2020?” she said. “I would be disappointed, but I realize there is a lot of pressure right now.”

Kenyon shared how the mascot serves as a way to honor the history of the Minatree Indians who lived in the area.