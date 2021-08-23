Miss Riot feature

Bolton and the Misfits are quickly making a name for themselves in the community through charitable giving, she said.

“We’ve done 50/50 raffles. We’ve done donation jars and we’ve donated our time to events where they’re raising money.”

Bolton said the group doesn’t have just one charity it raises money for.

“We work with several, anywhere from local charities to worldwide, but we do concentrate more on local ones like if somebody has gotten into a bad wreck (and needs financial help). We just try to be involved any way that we can,” she said.

Bolton’s rockabilly style helped get her picked by High Plains Riot founder Jeremiah Gardner to be Miss Riot at last week’s event.

“I was picked for Miss Riot, because I represent independent women. I’m a mother. I’m part of the community. They feel like I represent who they want to represent their show,” she said. “(Rockabilly) goes along with the theme (of the High Plains Riot).”