Miss Riot feature

Rockabilly Misfits establishing themselves in the community
By JEFF VAN PATTEN
Star-Herald
If you’ve been to any recent events in the community, chances are that you’ve seen the Rockabilly Misfits.
The group was founded by Jess Bolton, aka Bonnie Bunny, after a failed attempt to start an earlier group.
“I originally had a roller derby team, and I wanted that team to (compete in roller derby), but also be a part of the community. That really didn’t pan out, so I wanted to do something different,” she said.
Bolton combined two of her passions to form the Rockabilly Misfits.
“I’ve always had a love for vintage and rockabilly and stuff like that so I started the (Rockabilly Misfits) as a way to be out in the community, and get other people involved with the community,” she said.
Bolton got the group off the ground in January 2020.
“I just started putting it out there on social media. Then, I did a meet and greet last year in September at the truck show,” she said.
She has also relied on word of mouth to help recruit new members to the group. Currently, the group has five members including Bolton.
Bolton and the Misfits are quickly making a name for themselves in the community through charitable giving, she said.
“We’ve done 50/50 raffles. We’ve done donation jars and we’ve donated our time to events where they’re raising money.”
Bolton said the group doesn’t have just one charity it raises money for.
“We work with several, anywhere from local charities to worldwide, but we do concentrate more on local ones like if somebody has gotten into a bad wreck (and needs financial help). We just try to be involved any way that we can,” she said.
Bolton’s rockabilly style helped get her picked by High Plains Riot founder Jeremiah Gardner to be Miss Riot at last week’s event.
“I was picked for Miss Riot, because I represent independent women. I’m a mother. I’m part of the community. They feel like I represent who they want to represent their show,” she said. “(Rockabilly) goes along with the theme (of the High Plains Riot).”
When she isn’t busy with the Rockabilly Misfits, Bolton runs her own business called Uncommon Oddities. She specializes in making artistic pieces such as banner, bookmarks and cake toppers. She also artfully refinishes old furniture. She said the price is determined by whether the piece is supplied, or if she has to track it down. She can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UncommonOddities.