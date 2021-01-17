Mitchell Quiz Bowl VIDEO

“While they’re eating lunch, then we put them on teams in there. We use the buzzers and we, you know, sometimes we’ll put them on teams; sometimes it’ll just be all free for all type, you know, everybody can buzz in,” science teacher and quiz bowl co-sponsor Vicki Clark said.

Matt Chrisman, math teacher and other Mitchell quiz bowl co-sponsor added, “We try to mix our groups to try to get different kids or different students to step up in leadership roles. And that makes lots less, build those roles and give our kids a chance to be more full goal and get a better feel for things, even when they’re first getting started.”

Chrisman, who has been in the quiz bowl game for nearly 16 years, said that while he began as a quick substitute for a retired sponsor, he quickly grew fond of the extra-curricular and enjoys seeing students excel and build confidence through quiz bowl.

“I just think it’s worth so much for those kids to have an opportunity to show what they know,” he said. “The hard work in class pays off. (It) kind of gives them a chance to build up some confidence and celebrate learning, which I think is really cool.”

The standings of the Friday quiz bowl tournament are as follows:

1st: Mitchell A – 480 points