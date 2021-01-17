Mitchell Quiz Bowl VIDEO

QUIZ BOWL
Busting out knowledge
Quiz bowl season begins in Mitchell
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
Eight students, two teams stared each other down from across the stage as they listened to the next question being read.
“With which religion would you associate the caste system and reincarnation?” a volunteer moderator reads from between the two teams. Buzzers go off as students from both teams race to be the first to answer. This is what they call ‘the lightning round.’
Mitchell High School held its first Quiz Bowl tournament of the academic year on Friday, Jan. 15. Teams from Mitchell, Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville and Hemingford played in a round-robin style tournament. The team with the most points by the end of the day is deemed champion. In Friday’s case, it was Mitchell A, led by senior Eric Wilson.
I like the competitive atmosphere,” Wilson said, who played the role of captain for his team. And it gives you a chance to use your knowledge that you wouldn’t normally use.”
Mitchell clearly has a strong quiz bowl program, taking the top three places in Friday’s tournament (Mitchell C tied with Hemingford A for third place). The school hosts two quiz bowls, travels for a couple more throughout the year and practices every week.
“While they’re eating lunch, then we put them on teams in there. We use the buzzers and we, you know, sometimes we’ll put them on teams; sometimes it’ll just be all free for all type, you know, everybody can buzz in,” science teacher and quiz bowl co-sponsor Vicki Clark said.
Matt Chrisman, math teacher and other Mitchell quiz bowl co-sponsor added, “We try to mix our groups to try to get different kids or different students to step up in leadership roles. And that makes lots less, build those roles and give our kids a chance to be more full goal and get a better feel for things, even when they’re first getting started.”
Chrisman, who has been in the quiz bowl game for nearly 16 years, said that while he began as a quick substitute for a retired sponsor, he quickly grew fond of the extra-curricular and enjoys seeing students excel and build confidence through quiz bowl.
“I just think it’s worth so much for those kids to have an opportunity to show what they know,” he said. “The hard work in class pays off. (It) kind of gives them a chance to build up some confidence and celebrate learning, which I think is really cool.”
The standings of the Friday quiz bowl tournament are as follows:
1st: Mitchell A – 480 points
2nd: Mitchell B – 380
3rd and 4th: Mitchell C and Hemingford A – 360 points
5th: Bridgeport A – 350 points
6th: Gordon Rushville A – 340
7th: Bridgeport B – 260 points
8th: Gordon Rushville B – 210 points
Students who made the All-Tourney Team, the top players of the tournament which is determined by a kind of free-for-all game at the end of the day, included Lucas Smith of Bridgeport, Rand Golden of Bridgeport, Kayden Gilchrist of Gordon-Rushville, Alliah Bourne of Gordon-Rushville, Kadence Hooper of Gordon-Rushville, Eric Wilson of Mitchell, Zane BlomenKamp of Mitchell and John Plasencio of Mitchell.