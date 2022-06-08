monument program::2

Heart’s Compass: Women On The Trail to be presented at Scotts Bluff National Monument

Deb Carpenter-Nolting and Lyn Messersmith will present their program Heart’s Compass: Women on the Trail on Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. at the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center Amphitheater located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Scotts Bluff National Monument and Black Hills Parks and Forests Association as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

This program is an account of pioneer women crossing the Plains in the 19th century. Carpenter-Nolting and Messersmith present original poems, songs and stories, as well as actual diary entries of women who journeyed on the Oregon Trail. Heart’s Compass is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting its website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.