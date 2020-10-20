Monument winter hours::1

SCOTTS BLUFF NATIONAL MONUMENT
Winter operating hours at Monument begin
GERING — Effective Sunday, Oct. 11, Scotts Bluff National Monument began winter operating hours.
The Visitor Center is currently closed. The Summit Road will open at 8:30 a.m., close at 4 p.m. and all vehicles must be down by 4:30 p.m. Pedestrians and cyclists may use the Summit Road only after it has been cleared of all vehicles after 4:30 p.m. Access to the Summit Road may be restricted due to unsafe conditions including rock falls and weather related conditions. Feel free to call the park at 308-436-9700 x700 for current road or trail conditions. Park grounds and trails are accessible from sunrise to sunset. There is no entrance fee or park pass required.
Scotts Bluff National Monument is open daily with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
For more information about Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436-9700 or visit our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.
