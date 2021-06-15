Summer Movie Matinee Madness: “The Ant Bully” to show at Midwest Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Historic Midwest Theater will be showing “The Ant Bully” this Thursday, June 17, at 1:30 p.m. as a part of its Summer Movie Matinee Madness series.
In this film, ants, who are tired of weathering constant attacks on their colony, shrink a destructive boy named Lucas (Zach Tyler Eisen) to their size and sentence him to live among them until he learns the errors of his ways. Guided by his insect guardians (Julia Roberts, Regina King, Bruce Campbell), Lucas discovers a world he never knew existed and soon joins forces with his new friends to combat an exterminator (Paul Giamatti) who threatens their colony.
The film is rated PG and runs for an hour and 35 minutes. Admission is free thanks to these community sponsors: Robert G Pahlke Law Group, Eric & Kristin Wiebe, Team Auto, Kelley Bean, JG Elliott Insurance, Phil & Colleen Kelly, Douglas Kelly Law Firm, The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm, WyoBraska Gives 2021 donors, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Humanities Nebraska, KNEB Rural Radio Network, The Star Herald, KNEP/NBC Nebraska.