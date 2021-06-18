NCCA director steps down

EDUCATION

NCCA executive director steps down

Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) Executive Director Greg Adams will retire later this year. Diane Keller, of Harvard, chair of the NCCA board of directors and a member of the Central Community College Board of Governors, has announced that Adams will step down on Dec. 31.

“The NCCA board thanks Greg Adams for his dedicated leadership, which greatly benefitted Nebraska’s community colleges and the communities and students they serve,” said Keller. “As a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, he was well suited to collaborate with lawmakers to support economic development across Nebraska through a well-trained workforce. We wish Greg all the best in his retirement.”

Adams, who became executive director of the NCCA in 2016, devoted his professional career to education. He previously served as president and executive director of Accelerate Nebraska, a non-profit corporation focused on improving educational outcomes and the alignment between high school, postsecondary institutions and the workforce. He also has served as a distinguished professor of practice at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and is former teacher at York High School.