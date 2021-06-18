NCCA director steps down

EDUCATION
NCCA executive director steps down
Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) Executive Director Greg Adams will retire later this year. Diane Keller, of Harvard, chair of the NCCA board of directors and a member of the Central Community College Board of Governors, has announced that Adams will step down on Dec. 31.
“The NCCA board thanks Greg Adams for his dedicated leadership, which greatly benefitted Nebraska’s community colleges and the communities and students they serve,” said Keller. “As a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, he was well suited to collaborate with lawmakers to support economic development across Nebraska through a well-trained workforce. We wish Greg all the best in his retirement.”
Adams, who became executive director of the NCCA in 2016, devoted his professional career to education. He previously served as president and executive director of Accelerate Nebraska, a non-profit corporation focused on improving educational outcomes and the alignment between high school, postsecondary institutions and the workforce. He also has served as a distinguished professor of practice at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and is former teacher at York High School.
In addition, Adams was mayor of York and served eight years in the Nebraska Legislature, representing District 24, from 2006-2014. He served as speaker from 2013-14.
“Working for the Nebraska community colleges that make up the association has been a rewarding experience,” Adams said. “The position has allowed me to continue my relationship with Legislature; and to work with the people and programs that make up the community college system, one of the most important parts of Nebraska’s education system.”
The Nebraska Community College Association is made up of Central Community College, Mid-Plains Community College, Northeast Community College, Southeast Community College and Western Nebraska Community College. The NCCA is seeking a new leader whose responsibilities will include association management, legislative relations which includes lobbying, and an understanding of the philosophy and operation of higher education.
Details on the position may be found by visiting, nebraskacommunitycolleges.org. For additional information or to submit a cover letter and resume, contact NCCA Board Member Kent Miller of Mid-Plains Community College at komiller7@gmail.com or at 2121 Birchwood Rd., North Platte, Neb. 69101.