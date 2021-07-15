NDE Ricketts Town Hall::1

Jeremy Ekler, of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, joined Ricketts in the town hall and has been among those leading efforts opposing the standards. He spent 20 years in education as a principal and teacher, and upon reading the draft of the standards regarding human growth and development, he thought they “were very prescriptive. This is very, very specific material for teachers to try to have to use in their classroom.”

Ricketts and Eckler claimed that the standards have ties to Planned Parenthood through an organization called SIECUS, which had been founded in 1964 by Dr. Mary S. Calderone, a medical director for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. SIECUS is one of two organizations that developed the National Sex Education Standards, first published in 2012. According to the 2020 version of the standards, “a diverse group of professionals with expertise in sexually, public education, public health, child and adolescent medicine, social justice and psychology” were involved in the draft of the 2020 revised standards, which listed professors from multiple universities, public health and department of education professionals, as well as consultants and advocates for domestic violence groups, organizations such as GLSEN, an organization that says its mission is to “ensure that every member of every school community is valued and respected regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” and two persons associated with Planned Parenthood.