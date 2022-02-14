Nebraska on-farm research meeting planned

ALLIANCE — Farm operators and agronomists are invited to attend the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meeting on Feb. 17 at Alliance.

Nebraska farmers conducted over 100 on-farm research studies in 2021, and this meeting is an opportunity to learn from these farmers and network with other innovative producers.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave. The Alliance meeting is part of a statewide meeting, where crop production-related information from over 100 on-farm research projects conducted by farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty will be shared with producers. These research projects cover products, practices, and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.

Local research projects to be discussed at Alliance will include dry bean population, variety and inoculation studies and the use of nitrogen inhibitors in corn. There will also be a one-hour presentation on “Palmer Amaranth Management in Dry Beans” by Nevin Lawrence, integrated weed management specialist at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center.