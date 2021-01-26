Nebraska senator John Stinner among those recognized by Scottsbluff-Gering chamber

“Her passion for western Nebraska and her ability to collaborate with many organizations throughout western Nebraska,” Couse said. “She has been a true blessing. Her love of people and enthusiasm for our community are contagious. She has served our community for over three decades. For the past three and a half years, she has been a true Rising Star.”

When surprised in her office with the award, Lehl became emotional as she expressed her surprise and thanks for the award.

“I’ve done a lot of things because I love this community, Gering and Scottsbluff and the surrounding area, a lot,” Lehl said. “I just try to do all that I can to make it a better place for everybody to live and to work and to raise their families. I drive through town, and I see different things, and just small ways I’ve been a part of the growth of the community, and it really means a lot to me, more than anybody will know.”

Estes brought vision to the community during the coronavirus pandemic as he quickly moved to establish a drive-in movie offering for the theater.