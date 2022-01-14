 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
"Need for 'Honor and Fidelity'"
0 Comments

"Need for 'Honor and Fidelity'"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Timperley letter

“Need for ‘Honor and Fidelity’.”

We were lifted up and filled with hope after reading the words of former Montana governor, Marc Racicot, in a speech he gave recetnly at the 100th annual meeting of the Montana Tax payers Association in Helena, Montana (printed in a recent Hometowns).

Racicot “believes the majority of Americans are tired of the intramural wars and the divisions.” He said “when the Montana Constitution was framed they chose “fidelity” as the guiding principle for appropriate behaviors from anyone who holds public office. It is demonstrated by loyalty and support without self-aggrandigement, deceit, trickery... humility, respect of others and the rights of others, decency, integrity, and just common courtesy.” Further more, “fidelity is the exact opposite of seeking power for its own sake, which as history reveals, at the end of the day, is really a fool’s errand.”

Should Marc Racicot choose to run for president in 2024, and win, he will bring honor and fidelity back to the Republican party and the office of the presidency. We also believe that this would be an answer to many prayers.

Respectfully submitted, Ruth Ann and Gary Timperley

Hay Springs, Nebraska

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Master Gardener Training to begin
Local

Master Gardener Training to begin

SCOTTSBLUFF — Anybody with an interest in lawns, landscape, or gardening, as well as sharing their knowledge, is invited to take part in Nebra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News