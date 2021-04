Dear Editor:

Hear, hear, to the ladies of Minatare. I can certainly relate to their views.

I was an Ogallala Indian, as was my sister before me. And, I’m still proud of it after 80 plus years.

Ogallala got its name from the Ogala Sioux so if they want to change all Indian names they’ll have to change the Sioux as well.

I too am fed up with people who know nothing, wanting to change history to suit themselves. History happened. Get over it.

Berta Nelson

Gering