New EWC president named

EWC appoints next president

The Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees selected Jeffry D. Hawes as the next president of the college. Hawes’ first day is July 1.

Chairman Robert Baumgartner shared the following regarding Hawes appointment, “I look forward to working with Dr. Hawes in the near future. His background in agriculture, past teaching experience and knowledge of career and technical programs are huge assets. I also look forward to seeing Dr. Hawes in the community as he has a huge passion for community involvement.”

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting held Tuesday, May 10, to appoint Hawes to the position.

Hawes and his family are looking forward to joining the Goshen County community.

“I am excited to join Eastern Wyoming College as president starting in July,” he said in a press release “I understand and value the role that the college holds in serving its communities. EWC’s strong commitment to students and stakeholders will ensure a continued and positive regional impact.

“I look forward to getting to know the EWC family in the coming months and to begin exploring together the possibilities that the future holds,” Hawes added.

Hawes was raised on a family farm in Quincy, Michigan, where he says he knew from an early age that he wanted to become a teacher. He spent the past 30 years committed to teaching and learning as he worked closely with administration, faculty, and staff to deliver quality instructional programs that prepare students for their futures.

Hawes graduated from Michigan State University where he dual-majored in agriculture and extension education and agricultural communications. Upon completion of his baccalaureate degrees, he taught at the secondary level for eight years in Michigan. He was recognized twice as a W.K. Kellogg Foundation Teacher of the Year. While teaching, Hawes earned a Master of Science in agriculture and extension education at Michigan State University with a focus on secondary educational leadership and instructional pedagogy.

In 2000, Hawes accepted a position with Michigan State University where he served as an academic specialist providing leadership to the Michigan FFA Association, and he worked closely with the agriculture and natural resources education faculty to deliver agriculture programming. During his time at Michigan State University, Hawes completed his doctorate degree in agriculture and extension education with an emphasis on leadership in higher education and research.

In 2006, he arrived at Black Hawk College, where he taught agriculture and horticulture career and transfer courses for 13 years. In 2013, he served as interim dean of business development and technology and, after returning to faculty, he served as co-chair of the agriculture department and served as the East Campus Faculty Senate president and president of the Illinois Association of Community Colleges and Instructors of Agriculture. In 2019, Hawes accepted the position as executive dean of east campus for Black Hawk College where he provides leadership for career and transfer programing and advocates for faculty, staff, and students alike.

Over the years, he has served as the primary investigator for multiple grants focusing on career development and student achievement. He has led teams to redesign curriculum and complete accreditation processes for academic programs. Hawes has endeavored to be an innovative leader who has placed student learning as a top priority, developing strong partnerships within the college, as well as working closely with community partners and industry.