North Platte tops Gering in four sets
By Mark Rein
Star-Herald Sports
It was the battle of the Bulldogs at Gering High School as North Platte and Gering faced off against each other in a contest that both teams battled to the end.
When it got down to it, North Platte ended up edging Gering in four sets, winning the fourth set 27-25. North Platte captured the first 25-17 before falling 25-22 in the second. The third set saw North Platte win 25-23.
Gering head coach Amanda Cochran said her squad fought hard, just came up on the short end Tuesday night.
“We did fight, and that’s how we felt on our side that it was a fight all the way through,” Cochran said. “We struggled through some of our own passing and hitting in just trying to get back on our own groove. We fought through.”
Gering dropped the first set 25-17 but came back to win the second, but they had to fight at the end to get the win 25-22.
The third set saw the local Bulldogs go up 4-1 after three Alex Gonzalez-Orozco points. After North Platte tied it at 6-6, Gering went back in front 12-7 on a couple Sydnee Winkler points. Gering went back in front 19-14 on an Allison Parker point.
Gering led 22-16 and led 23-19 as they were on their way to winning set three. North Platte had other ideas as Sedina Hayes went back to serve and had a string of five straight points to give North Platte the third set win.
The fourth set saw Gering get down 7-1 after four Hayes points and a couple Kylie Harvey points. Gering battled back, slicing the lead to 11-10 on a Maddie Ray kill. North Platte went back in front at 17-12 on three Harvey points and led 20-15 on a Kenzie Polk point.
Gering fought back as Parker served four straight including a big kill from Ray and then an ace serve to tie the fourth set at 20-20. Gering took their first lead of the fourth at 22-21 on a Ray serve and kills from Cami Newman and Gonzalez-Orozco. Gering was a point from forcing a fifth set at 24-23, but North Platte came back to go up 25-24 on a Harvey ace serve. Gering tied the set at 25-25, but North Platte got the final two points to win 27-25.
“I was really proud of the girls [in the fourth set], and there were lots of moments of great things in that game,” Cochran said. “We will take our positives and keep [focusing] on those and learning from the things we need to get better at.”
Gering was led by Ray with a double-double of 10 kills and 20 digs. The Bulldogs also received eight kills and nine digs from Pszanka; eight kills from Newman; and six kills and 11 digs from Gonzalez-Orozco.
Winkler also had a double-double in the match with 11 digs and 32 set assists, while Nevaeh Hrasky had 13 digs, Gonzalez-Orozco with 15 digs and Parker finished with 10 digs. Pszanka also had nine digs while Sydney Huckfeldt had six digs.
Gering finished with eight solo blocks in the match. Newman had three solos and Ray had two.
Serving-wise, Gonzalez-Orozco had three aces, Winkler two aces, and one each from Parker and Pszanka.
Gering had a busy weekend as they competed in the Gillette Invite where they went 2-5, topping Wright and Cheyenne Central.
Cochran said they are finding their stride in the early going of the season.
“We had lots of great competition this weekend in Gillette,” she said. “We are playing great competition and getting a little better every game and just take the good with every game and learn a little bit every day.”
Gering will be back in action Thursday when they travel to face Chadron before returning home to host Scottsbluff on Tuesday.
Cochran said it is nice to be back on the court with fans in attendance since last fall attendance was restricted to parents and no student sections because of the COVID pandemic.
“We appreciate our fans and just being in the gym,” she said. “We are just really thankful of being here playing and be in front of fans. So, it is good to be home.”