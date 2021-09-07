North Platte tops Gering in four sets

Winkler also had a double-double in the match with 11 digs and 32 set assists, while Nevaeh Hrasky had 13 digs, Gonzalez-Orozco with 15 digs and Parker finished with 10 digs. Pszanka also had nine digs while Sydney Huckfeldt had six digs.

Gering finished with eight solo blocks in the match. Newman had three solos and Ray had two.

Serving-wise, Gonzalez-Orozco had three aces, Winkler two aces, and one each from Parker and Pszanka.

Gering had a busy weekend as they competed in the Gillette Invite where they went 2-5, topping Wright and Cheyenne Central.

Cochran said they are finding their stride in the early going of the season.

“We had lots of great competition this weekend in Gillette,” she said. “We are playing great competition and getting a little better every game and just take the good with every game and learn a little bit every day.”

Gering will be back in action Thursday when they travel to face Chadron before returning home to host Scottsbluff on Tuesday.

Cochran said it is nice to be back on the court with fans in attendance since last fall attendance was restricted to parents and no student sections because of the COVID pandemic.

“We appreciate our fans and just being in the gym,” she said. “We are just really thankful of being here playing and be in front of fans. So, it is good to be home.”