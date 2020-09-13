Northfield Church and Chadron Community Church form partnership

About a year and a half ago, Jason Corbit, then pastor at Chadron Community Church, began seeking out the Lord for the direction in which to lead his church. The answer came through a friendship with Kiley Callaway, pastor at Northfield Church in Gering.

Corbit said he sensed the Lord wanting the church to do something new, and he loved seeing all that Callaway had been doing at Northfield.

“You literally could see the church and community revitalized,” Corbit said. “It was very appealing to me.”

Corbit began discussions with Callaway about potentially uniting their churches together as one, which is not something you see every day.

“Two churches becoming one, I don’t know if the Panhandle has seen this before,” Corbit said.

“As far as our domination, it happens often. Churches seek out another church that have more health than they do, ask for help, for leadership to help them out,” Callaway said. “This one is unusual because they (Chadron Community) are a healthy church, a good church.”

Despite Chadron Community being a healthy church, Corbit still felt the church was called to something more. Little did he know he’d be called to something more as well — in the opposite direction.

“I knew I needed to go to Bangladesh,” he said. He went on a mission trip in spring 2020 with a gospel crusade organization that helps underground churches around the world. “We saw several hundred people cured of afflictions and diseases. I knew from those two instances I would never be the same again.”