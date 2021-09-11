Northfield flower planting::1

Using yellow flowers donated by Dirt Stix, nearly 40 second graders were able to honor the lost lives of 9/11 and also make the front of their elementary school building a “sunshiny” place. As adults dug up holes around a few trees and the school sign, groups of four and five second graders took the flowers out of their containers, teased their roots and planted them in their new homes. They made plenty of wormy and squirmy friends along the way.

“Hey look another wormy!” school resource officer Chris Burgman yelled out to the screams of nearby students and the laughter of others.

It’s these fun interactions with children that Burgman said he loves about his job.

“Any time we can positively interact with the community is always a blessing, and being able to come out to a situation such as this, and see the young kids out here doing such good things for their community and their school is a wonderful change of pace,” he said. “… Just have a little bit of fun with the kids — that’s a good thing that this community allows us to do. They allow us to be a part of the community, and they welcome us, and we, as officers, greatly appreciate that from the community.”

Officer Travis Enlow echoed that sentiment.