Northfield Haven::1

The Northfield Haven nonprofit board is made up of parents, like the Richters and the Krafts, but also local education professionals who work with the developmentally disabled, like Wendy Kemling-Horner, director of student services at Scottsbluff Public Schools, and worked with officials at ESU #13 to determine the need for if such a community did exist in the community. TCD also conducted a home study, which determined that need.

“Based on (the input of the professionals in the education community) and a housing study, we have established this segment of the population does not have adequate housing in the community,” Richter said. “We do not feel we will have any problem with getting residents to fill this facility, and once they get there, find out it is a good fit, they will be long-term residents.”

That original community that the Richters and the Krafts visited in Omaha has grown to include four different locations.