Olympic ceremonies open week of testing at Lincoln Elementary.

“It’s really nice to be on my team that really wants to work together and see each other do well, and we work really hard in the classroom to keep up a really good grade average,” senior Madi Schlaepfer told them. “So it’s really important to work on your classroom and take tests seriously so that it can show on your sports and academics as well.”

Senior Sydnee Brester added, “Your goals as an individual is really important, especially at such a young age, so you can get a head start on what you want to do in life. And with this testing, you can show your improvements from when you started to now, so you should really work hard in trying to do that.”

The idea for these opening testing ceremonies was brainstormed by Angie Brester and fourth grade teacher Tracy Steele. They said they originally planned to do this last year alongside the 2020 Summer Olympics. But when COVID moved the Olympics to this summer — and shut down schools — they decided to host it this spring instead.

“We’ve always tried to think of something to do to get the kids excited,” Steele said.

Brester said she thought bringing in the high school students to talk to them a bit would do just that.