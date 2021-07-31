OT horseshow results

Oregon Trail Days Horseshoe Tournament Results
GERING - The 2021 Oregon Trail Days Horseshoe Tournament consisted of 42 contestants, making 21 teams, with three different classes of seven teams. Results were:
Class A
1st Place: Don Mohrmans/Garth Genoways
2d Place: Mike Vergil/Martin
3d Place: Tony Vasquez Sr./Jenny Ellett
Class B
1st Place: Brian Andreas/Adrian Moreno
2d Place: Tony Vasquez Jr./Josh Shaske
3d Place: Ron Nelson/Kendall Palu
Class C
1st Place: Tracy Fulton/Jesse Maldonado
2d Place: Irv Felix/Dean Sterling
3d Place: Josiah/Esteban Avalos
The event organizers and pitchers thank those who supported the event as sponsors.