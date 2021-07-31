 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OT horseshow results
0 comments

OT horseshow results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OT horseshow results

Oregon Trail Days Horseshoe Tournament Results

GERING - The 2021 Oregon Trail Days Horseshoe Tournament consisted of 42 contestants, making 21 teams, with three different classes of seven teams. Results were:

Class A

1st Place: Don Mohrmans/Garth Genoways

2d Place: Mike Vergil/Martin

3d Place: Tony Vasquez Sr./Jenny Ellett

Class B

1st Place: Brian Andreas/Adrian Moreno

2d Place: Tony Vasquez Jr./Josh Shaske

3d Place: Ron Nelson/Kendall Palu

Class C

1st Place: Tracy Fulton/Jesse Maldonado

2d Place: Irv Felix/Dean Sterling

3d Place: Josiah/Esteban Avalos

The event organizers and pitchers thank those who supported the event as sponsors.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News