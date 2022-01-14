Parents have choices for child care in Scottsbluff/Gering

The YMCA preschool is a popular local option for parents. There are currently close to 100 kids among the different classes, as well as what Smith described as a “pretty lengthy” waiting list. Like private daycares, the preschool can only have a limited number of kids per class. However, with multiple adults supervising them, there can be as many as two dozen kids in a particular group. Smith said the children come from all over the Panhandle, and they’ve had a few come from eastern Wyoming. Since the preschool is located in the Scottsbluff YMCA facility, they often visit other parts of the building for class activities such as gym. Smith said she and the other supervisors take the kids on field trips once in a while, such as visiting grocery stores to teach the children how they work.