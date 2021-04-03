Passion of Christ

“This year, (it was) a little smaller because of COVID,” she said. “We didn’t have enough time to practice and because we just got together two or three weeks ago.”

Liz said that was why they only did it in Spanish this year, rather than having a translator to repeat the accompanying narration in English as they normally do. Still, despite the last minute preparations, Liz said they were going to perform it with all their heart, which is all that really matters.

“We do it with all our hearts because we like to remember,” she said. “We want to remember how he suffered for us, how he died for us.”

Parishioner Ephraim Rodriguez, who played Simon of Cyrene, the man who was forced to help Jesus carry the cross, said he’s been a part of the live reenactment for the past three years and feels it is important to have an understanding of what Jesus went through for them.

“Our church and our father (priest) has shown us how much it means to us, and how much we want to represent it,” he said through Elizabeth’s translation. “It’s important to the new generations as well to show them and the new generations of Catholics to come.”

Jobl Badilla, the man who played Jesus, said it was his second time in the role, and he felt honored to play it.