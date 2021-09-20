2022 Nebraska Passport stop application now open

LINCOLN — Applications are now being accepted for Nebraska Tourism’s 2022 Passport program. Any Nebraska destination is welcome to apply to become a Passport stop. Past stops have included museums, restaurants, outdoor adventures, retail stores, wineries, breweries, etc.

“The Nebraska Passport is a wonderful way for us to promote the unique destinations and attractions we have in our state. Not only is this a fun program for the stops and participants, but it provides a significant economic impact to the state by encouraging traveler spending in Nebraska,” John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director, said.

The Nebraska Passport program benefits travelers through helping them create life-long memories, but the program also greatly benefits the 70 chosen Passport stops through increased traffic, sales and awareness.

“It has been amazing to be a part of the Nebraska Passport this year. We have loved greeting travelers from across the state and beyond, some have never stepped foot in an art gallery and that is exactly the mission of the Norfolk Arts Center, to bring people and the arts together,” said Dustin Southworth, marketing and membership coordinator of the Norfolk Arts Center.