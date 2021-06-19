PHOTO GALLERY Festival of Hope

FESTIVAL OF HOPE
Celebration of hope
By BRAD STAMAN
Star-Herald
Ryan Windhorst took the microphone Saturday at about 10:40 a.m. and began reading names.
“David Ader, Denise Anderson, Walker Anderson, Pamela Andreas-Stover, Kyle Andreg ...,” he read and continued. “... Dee Berg, Richard Berryman, Kathleen H. Betancur ...”
When he finished, he handed the microphone to another reader who continued reading names.
Each name was someone who either is a cancer survivor or was lost to cancer. The names of loved ones were recognized on the Wall of Hope before being recited during the reading of the names ceremony Festival of Hope celebrated Saturday, June 19 at the Scotts Bluff County Event Center in Mitchell.
This was the 19th annual Festival of Hope, but it was scaled back this year because of the pandemic.
Organizers wondered what kind of turn out this year’s event would have, and both co-organizers Kathy Walker and Amber Trenkle were amazed.
“I’m very pleased,” Walker said. “We didn’t really know what to expect.”
The event center had a couple hundred people throughout the morning taking part in the activities, which included a 5K run, a Children’s Fun Run, entertainment, the Wall of Hope, the reading of the names and the butterfly release.
“It’s (the Festival of Hope) a fantastic event,” Trenkle said. “The (Festival of Hope) organization is there in people’s darkest times. That is when people need the help.”
Trenkle became familiar with Festival of Hope when her father was fighting cancer. Today, he is a survivor.
Jack Berge lost his wife, Dee, to cancer 10 years ago. Berge was this year’s Hope Award winner for his work with Festival of Hope over the years.
The organization has been able to give out about $3 million in help to those battling cancer. The help is for non-medical needs such has travel, rent, utilities and more, Berge said.
Because this year’s festival in Mitchell was scaled back due to the pandemic, the city of Bridgeport hosted a part two to this year’s activities. Berge and the city of Bridgeport started a second half of the event with booths and other activities. Many of the activities would normally be done in Mitchell.
There was a live auction at 3:30 p.m., a silent auction, the Bridgeport bake sale and entertainment.
One of the entertainers performing in Mitchell and Bridgeport were the McTeggart Irish Dancers from Colorado.
“We are very happy with the way everything turned out,” Trenkle said.
Walker wanted to thank everyone who came out and said, “Next year we will have (the 20th annual Festival of Hope) in full swing.”