PHOTO GALLERY Horse Camp

FUN TIMES
Campers learn and ride
By BRAD STAMAN
Star-Herald
For three days, campers learned new skills and took different hands on activities at the 4-H Horse Camp held June 10-12 at Fort Robinson State Park.
“The camp is for kids 8-years-old through adults,” Dawes County 4-H extension assistant Tessa Reece said. “We have kids, kids with parents, grandparents and some adults who just wanted to come for the fun.”
A total of 75 campers took part in this year’s camp, down “a little” from last year, Reece said.
“It’s fun,” 11-year-old Bayard camper Orren Spalding said. “You get to learn a lot of new stuff to improve your skills with your horse.”
On day one, the campers, divided in three age groups (Junior 8-10 years old), Intermediate (11-13), and senior/adults (14 and up), learned horse lessons. They took part in reining, trick training, speed events and more. Day two was off horse lessons on finding a good fitting saddle, giving your horse a massage, crafts and more. The day ended with a trail ride and a cookout.
The final day began with a country-style breakfast followed by a trail ride through the Soldier Creek Wilderness Area.
“It’s a good experience for me and my horse (Lucky),” 10-year old Chadron camper Kade Rasmussen said of his camp experience.
The camp has been held every year since 1974, with the only exception being last year because of the pandemic.
“I love it,” Mitchell camper Debbie Thomas said.
Thomas and her husband, John, started bringing their daughter to camp years ago.
“She (their daughter) galloped her horse for the first time here at camp,” Thomas said “She was so excited.”
Their daughter, Lauren, graduated high school in 2016, graduated from college and is living with her husband in Kansas, however, the Thomas family continues to come to the camp every year.
“Every year is different,” Thomas said. “We have learned amazing things every year.”
The campers rotate between different teachers, taking turns learning new skills, playing games and making crafts.
“We came here (camp) a lot,” Kari Monroe said after finishing teaching a lesson on horse massage. “I learned so much and we made all kinds of things. I remember making hay nets, halters, I’d come home with all kinds of stuff we made. I was so proud of it.”
This was Monroe’s, who owns Equine Sports Massage by Kari, first time teaching at the camp. She was one of four former campers who came back this year to teach.
“I think it’s great to see these former campers come back to teach,” trail boss Tom Walters said.
Walters has been working at the camp since 1987. He came as a camper with his child and has been coming back working at the camp ever since. The camp gives kids a chance to work with their horse, learn horsemanship and have fun, Walters said. They also get to spend time with their horse and get lots of one-on-one instruction.
At this year’s camp, Walters presented a special honor to Bill Riggs, one of the founders of the camp back in 1974.
“We wanted to try to make it hands-on fun and learning,” Riggs said. “That’s what gets kids excited.”
The hands-on experience “is very important and we do have some of the best scenery in the area (pointing at the hills at Fort Robinson),” he said.
Though the camp is not part of the park, campers were able to enjoy the many different things the fort has to offer, Reece said. Campers were able to take in the rodeo, take a dip in the swimming pool and all the other activities available at Fort Robinson.
“It’s a great family activity,” Reece said.
What started 47 years ago is still going strong today, Walters said, And many of the campers attending this year will return next year.
Walters will be returning to Fort Robinson next weekend to act as the trail boss of the annual Ride the Ridge. The trail ride will take place on Saturday, June 19. Registration will be from 8-9 a.m. The day will consist of a free morning ride of 5-6 miles starting at 9 a.m. There will also be a free afternoon ride beginning at 1 p.m. A park sticker is required.