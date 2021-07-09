Local improv theater camp offered for youth

GERING — A local improv theater camp will be offering sessions for local youth.

Wilde Thing Theater Company will be producing an improv theater camp, Tales From the Toybox, this summer for ages 5-16. Ages 12-16 will attend two weeks of camp July 26-Aug. 6 for $50. Ages 5-11 will attend the second week Aug. 1 - Aug. 6 for $35.

Both weeks will run 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. There is a 10% discount for registering multiple campers. This camp will be hosted by Playscape Play Place, 2425 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

Wilde Thing Theater Camp is sponsored by Main Street Players Community Theater. In this camp each child will be given a chance to take center stage as they create their own characters, monologues and skits based on toys one would find in their toybox. Campers will spend each day honing acting skills through improv games and one on one workshopping with camp directors. There will be a show for friends and family on the last day of camp at 7 p.m.