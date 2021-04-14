Police department provides hands-on learning for GHS students

EDUCATION
Police department provides hands-on learning
Gering High School’s work-based learning program provides unique opportunities.
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Gering Courier
Taser trainings, ride-alongs and testing drugs are just a few opportunities that Gering High School seniors Kiara Aguallo and Landen Brunz have been able to experience through the new work-based learning program put in place at the high school this school year.
The program gives seniors the chance to do internships during school hours with various local businesses to provide them with a better understanding of all the different career opportunities that exist. Both Aguallo and Brunz said their time with the Gering Police Department this year has helped them get a better idea about what they what their future to look like.
“The biggest thing for me was opening my eyes to see if I wanted to do this,” Aguallo said. Currently, she plans to attend Midland University, but isn’t sure what she’ll major in yet. “I’m an indecisive person.”
For Brunz, the internship has more solidified that he is on the right path for what he wants to do in life.
“That’s what I want to do in my future. I want to be in the law enforcement field … It’s been in my family,” he said. Brunz plans to attend WNCC majoring in criminal justice and sociology.
Captain Jason Rogers said this is the first time in his 26 years with the Gering Police Department that they’ve partnered with Gering Public Schools for anything like this. He said that it has been a positive experience both for the students and the police department.
“It’s been wonderful having Landen and Kiara here because they’re at the age now where their opinions about how things function in the world are being solidified,” he said. “As they move on and get into college, they’ll be exposed to more of that stuff, but to come down and get a real world perspective of how things function in a small city … I think that’s a little eye opening for them.”
After such a positive experience this year, Rogers said he hopes to expand the partnership.
“This is absolutely something we will keep within the future. In fact, we’re working on a public safety curriculum for Gering Public Schools for the high school to incorporate a lot of different facets of public safety,” he said. “We’re hoping to have it ready to go for next fall. … I think what that’s going to allow us to do is have more than two students involved.”
Rogers said he is excited to see where the partnership goes in the future and is glad that Gering Public Schools decided to include them in the program.
“I can’t stress enough how important this program is going to be moving into the future, just given the landscape of the workforce in general,” he said. “I’ve been here 26 years, and it’s getting harder to hire police officers. It really is, just from a sheer number of applicants standpoint. So, building this relationship and working with these fine young adults, hopefully we can increase that pool of applicants in the public safety sector — not just police.”