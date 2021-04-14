Police department provides hands-on learning for GHS students

Captain Jason Rogers said this is the first time in his 26 years with the Gering Police Department that they’ve partnered with Gering Public Schools for anything like this. He said that it has been a positive experience both for the students and the police department.

“It’s been wonderful having Landen and Kiara here because they’re at the age now where their opinions about how things function in the world are being solidified,” he said. “As they move on and get into college, they’ll be exposed to more of that stuff, but to come down and get a real world perspective of how things function in a small city … I think that’s a little eye opening for them.”

After such a positive experience this year, Rogers said he hopes to expand the partnership.

“This is absolutely something we will keep within the future. In fact, we’re working on a public safety curriculum for Gering Public Schools for the high school to incorporate a lot of different facets of public safety,” he said. “We’re hoping to have it ready to go for next fall. … I think what that’s going to allow us to do is have more than two students involved.”

Rogers said he is excited to see where the partnership goes in the future and is glad that Gering Public Schools decided to include them in the program.

“I can’t stress enough how important this program is going to be moving into the future, just given the landscape of the workforce in general,” he said. “I’ve been here 26 years, and it’s getting harder to hire police officers. It really is, just from a sheer number of applicants standpoint. So, building this relationship and working with these fine young adults, hopefully we can increase that pool of applicants in the public safety sector — not just police.”