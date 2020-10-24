Poms Head Coach Page 3C

Her approach to the Poms dance team seems to be going over well so far. Williams said her dancers have worked well with her and the new ideas she has been bringing forward. Even Gering High School’s athletic director Glen Koski liked what he has been seeing.

“Just watching them, their routines—they’ve done excellent job of mixing it up,” he said. “One halftime they did a dance off and brought several people out of stadium onto the field. It was an awesome thing for them to do.”

Williams said her dancers have a goal to bring spirit to their school, and with their football season wrapping up, they are looking forward to basketball season and the state competition.

“They said a big goal was to raise student spirit in high school. They wanted people to be proud of them,” she said. “They want people to come to the games. They got a little taste last year at the state competition. This year they want to go down there and take it all.”

Williams said that while she loves their enthusiasm, her main goal remains using her platform as a coach to influence them to be good citizens of their community.