Pop up markets on Broadway::1

BUSINESS
Shopping small, local
Pop up market coming to Broadway this summer.
By LAUREN BRANT
Star-Herald
Downtown Scottsbluff will see storefronts filled with new businesses three Saturdays this summer during a summer pop up market on Broadway.
The Downtown Scottsbluff Association developed the idea for a summer market on the third Saturday in June, July and August after seeing the success of Bayard’s Heirloom Market.
“The idea started to try to bring awareness to the empty storefronts downtown,” downtown business owner Andrea Margheim said. “We wanted to highlight some of the small vendors who maybe would have some success and think ‘Oh, I can jump to a retail space.’”
With the necessity growing the online shopping markets, Margheim hopes allowing local vendors to sell their unique items will attract consumers to shop locally.
The pop up market will also provide consumers with more unique shopping opportunities, Margheim said.
“Not every weekend will have the same vendors because there are some who can’t come to all of them,” she said. “There will be some repetition, but there will also be different people there every time.”
There are around eight vendors signed up currently, including a woodworker, a candle maker and a home décor vendor.
“We’re just trying to keep it local, handmade, creative, unique opportunities like that,” she said.
The association is looking for vendors specializing in quality and creative handmade good, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage, industrial, antiques and vintage items to participate in the market. Each vendor will be responsible for setting up a 10-foot-by-10-foot booth to display their merchandise. The goal is to attract 10 to 15 vendors. The vendor fees are $40 per Saturday or $100 for all three Saturdays. Interested vendors are encouraged to contact Margheim at andrea@flyoverbreakingco.com.
When the downtown association came up with the idea earlier this year, Margheim said there were plans to use certain empty storefronts on Broadway, but those locations have since become unavailable.
“Two of the buildings we were looking at have been filled, so that is fantastic,” she said. “Another one has been purchased. It’s a good problem to have.”
June’s market will coincide with the Robidoux Quick and Dirty and the Father’s Day baseball tournament at the 23 Club, so Margheim hopes to see a good turnout.
“So hopefully we get a lot of people that day,” she said.
The pop up markets will take place on June 19, July 17 and Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The June and July markets will be set up in the storefront at 1820 Broadway, next to Flyover Brewing Company. The August market location has yet to be determined.
Customers should come prepared with various forms of payment as each vendor will have their own preferred method of payment.