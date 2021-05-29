Pop up markets on Broadway::1

There are around eight vendors signed up currently, including a woodworker, a candle maker and a home décor vendor.

“We’re just trying to keep it local, handmade, creative, unique opportunities like that,” she said.

The association is looking for vendors specializing in quality and creative handmade good, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage, industrial, antiques and vintage items to participate in the market. Each vendor will be responsible for setting up a 10-foot-by-10-foot booth to display their merchandise. The goal is to attract 10 to 15 vendors. The vendor fees are $40 per Saturday or $100 for all three Saturdays. Interested vendors are encouraged to contact Margheim at andrea@flyoverbreakingco.com.

When the downtown association came up with the idea earlier this year, Margheim said there were plans to use certain empty storefronts on Broadway, but those locations have since become unavailable.

“Two of the buildings we were looking at have been filled, so that is fantastic,” she said. “Another one has been purchased. It’s a good problem to have.”

June’s market will coincide with the Robidoux Quick and Dirty and the Father’s Day baseball tournament at the 23 Club, so Margheim hopes to see a good turnout.