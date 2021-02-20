Potter downtown 021721::1

“Something must have happened here between 1915 and 1920-something,” Hal said, “because almost all of the buildings here seemed to be built right around then.”

Hal and Drew Enevoldsen are part of the third and fourth generations of their family in the town, and say helping be a part of keeping it alive and helping it grow is just something they’ve been raised to do.

“It gets in your blood, that home town,” Hal said. “I went away to college, and I went to Texas for about three months, and I realized that this is where my heart was, in Potter. I could do what I do anywhere in the world, but why wouldn’t I want to be around my friends and family here.

“A lot of it is passed down from generation to generation, giving back to your community.”

Hal shared the story of a Potter Sons of the Legion Commander who was a Vietnam veteran. His commanding officer, when the fighting was over had a simple message for his men.

“He said, ‘Now go back home and make where you live a better place,’” Hal said. “‘Do what I’ve trained you to do here, but do it at home.’