PPHD 9/14::1

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 5,313 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the week ending Friday, Sept. 12, roughly the same as the 5,329 cases reported the week before. Nebraska had seen cases increase over 11 straight weeks.

Nationally, cases were down 12% last week from the week before and down 1% the week prior. UNMC’s Dr. James Lawler, who spoke during last week’s PPHD briefing, continues to tell people to use caution, noting that some areas of the country, such as Idaho, continue to see COVID-19 cases increase.

States also are collections of smaller epidemics, with what happens in Omaha being very different from what occurs in the Panhandle. The state’s vaccination rates aren’t significantly different from those in Florida, Alabama and other states that have seen big peaks, he said, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

“To expect it (the delta variant) to behave differently in our community would be ungrounded and unwise,” Lawler said.

According to the CDC website, it is recommending masks be worn indoors in high transmission areas, like Scotts Bluff County.